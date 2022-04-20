Seven-year-old boy in Pakistan 'gang raped and murdered' in Bahawalnagar

A Seven-year-old boy has died after been gang raped in Pakistan, it has been reported. The Express Tribune reports that the child allegedly went missing on Tuesday. The following day his body was reportedly found in a field and a post mortem examination revealed that he had been gang raped and then killed. The alleged attack took place in Bahawalnagar's Christian district, situated in the south east region in the Punjab province. Local police official Sahar Fareed said that three men have been arrested in connection with the case and operations are ongoing to find a fourth man who is understood to have avoided arrest by fleeing the scene. �Siobhan Fenton | The Independent