Seven Policemen Suspended

Bijnor: In view of Ayodhya Verdict, Mr Sanjeev Tyagi, Superintendent of Police distt Bijnor, suspended seven careless policemen who did not return on their duty after the end of the holidays.The suspended policemen, Mohit Singh, posted in P S Kotwali Dehat, Sachin Kumar, Vijay Chaudhary, Manish Panwar, Kapil Dhaka, Badal Dhaka and Jagdish Kumar went on leave. Mr Tyagi warned them to come back immediately due to the expected judgement of Ayodhya Dispute but they did not follow the compliance of the order of their boss and even after coming back they did not report to the higher authority. The Superintendent of Police found them arrogant and defiant . So on Wednesday S.P. suspended all of them with immediate effect, the Police Sources reported.