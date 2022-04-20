Seven Peddlers Held, Morphine Worth Rs 2 Cr Seized

Barabanki: Seven peddlers were arrested and 1.8 kgs of morphine recovered from their possession in the Jaitpur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The cost of the impounded narcotic substance is estimated to be Rs 2 crores.

Superintendent of Police Aakash Tomar here said that the Jairpur police had on Tuesday received information that several peddlers were going somewhere along with morphine. Upon receiving the intimation, police conducted a check on people riding two motorcycles and a scooty. During the check, 1 kilo, 80 grams of morphine and a country-made pistol was recovered from their possession. Seven peddlers were arrested from the spot who have been identified as Nadeem, Rahman, Faisal, Junaid, Rahul, Adil and Mahfooz.

The SP said the peddlers were on their way to sell morphine. After being presented in a court, the arrested accused have been sent to jail. UNI