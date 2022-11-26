Seven-month-long fugitive in a rape case is captured

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police announced on Saturday that a 46-year-old man wanted in connection with a rape allegation reported to Vasant Kunj North police station had been apprehended.

The offender, named as Ravi Lakhina, a resident of the Janakpuri neighbourhood, was also listed as a "Proclaimed Offender," according to the police, and he was known for especially luring widows onto matrimonial websites.

"At the Vasant Kunj North police station, a complaint was received on April 7 from a woman who claimed to be a widow and be living alone. She connected with the defendant through a matrimonial website. The offenders enticed the victim into meetings and sexually attacked her, "according to Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav (Crime).

The victim later learned that the defendant is already married, has two wives, and has two children. He assaulted her under the guise of marriage after cheating her with a false profile.

"Following a recent tip that wanted suspect Ravi could visit Sector 48 in Gurugram, the police squad set up a trap. When the police team noticed Ravi, he attempted to flee but was caught "Yadav stated.

"During questioning, it came out that he used to create his bogus, attractive profile with several names on matrimony websites and con women. The accused said on his dating profile that he was divorced, "Added Yadav.

(Inputs from Agencies)