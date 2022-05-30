Seven Killed In Andhra Road Accident

Amaravati: Seven persons were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district, police said on Monday. According to the police, a minivan rammed into a stationary truck near Rentachintala late Sunday night. Six persons died on the spot while one succumbed in the hospital. The deceased included four women.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital at Gurazala, where the condition of a few is stated to be critical. The victims are all relatives. Tragedy struck them when they were returning home after visiting the Srisailam temple. A total of 35 people were travelling in the minivan, which overturned after hitting the truck parked by the roadside. Survivors said overspeeding led to the accident.—IANS