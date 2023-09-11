    Menu
    States & UTs

    Seven killed as minivan rams into lorry in TN

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Chennai: Seven people were killed in a road accident in the early hours of Monday.

    The accident occurred when the minivan in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry that was parked on the road. 

    Police sources in Tiruppatur told IANS that there were ten people in the van and seven died on the spot and three others were admitted to a hospital.

    The dead were identified to be from Onankutti village in Vellore district.

    Police said that further details, including the names, will be informed later.

    Further details are awaited. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Tiruppatur Traffic accident Onankutti village Vellore district Fatal crash Road safety Accident report Emergency response Accident victims Vehicle collision
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in