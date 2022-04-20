Seven Injured In Scuffle, Firing In UP

Farrukhabad: Seven people, including a woman, sustained critical injuries in a scuffle between two groups and firing in the Maudarwaza area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Monday.

According to sources here, Chandrashekhar and Swami Navees, residents of Mehmadpur Tarai village in the Maudarwaza area, had got the measurement of the land done by the local Lekhpal.

After the Lekhpal returned, both sides entered into an altercation. As the matter heated up, a scuffle erupted which was followed by firing. Seven people, including a woman ,were critically injured in the incident. The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Further investigation is underway. UNI







