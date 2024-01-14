Seven Individuals Booked for Marrying Off 15-year-old Girl in Indore District

Authorities in Indore act swiftly as Manpur police investigates the alleged marriage of a 15-year-old girl in violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The case involves key figures, including parents, groom, and a priest. Legal consequences under scrutiny in a comprehensive examination of documents and testimonies. Indore district faces the pressing issue of underage unions, triggering a proactive response from the women and child development department.

Mhow, Madhya Pradesh: In a significant development, authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district have filed charges against seven individuals for their involvement in the marriage of a 15-year-old girl, as reported by the police on Sunday.



Acting on a complaint lodged by an official from the women and child development department, an investigation was initiated regarding the underage marriage between a girl from Mhow and a 24-year-old man from Dhar district. Manpur police station in-charge, Arun Solanki, confirmed that the wedding occurred at a temple in Manpur on November 29, 2023.



During the course of the investigation, documents pertaining to the girl's age were retrieved, and the complaint was substantiated. Consequently, a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was officially registered on Saturday evening.



The accused in this distressing case include the girl's parents, the groom, his father, the priest who conducted the ceremony, and two others. Authorities have indicated that additional charges under relevant legislation may be added following the statements of the accused.



Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, engaging in child marriage carries severe penalties, including two years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both. The legal proceedings will continue as the authorities strive to address this violation of the law and protect the rights of the underage girl involved.

