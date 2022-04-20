Seven home remedies to treat common skin problems in Monsoon!

New Delhi: Rashes and other skin problems are very common during the monsoons due to damp, warm and humid climate. To deal with various skin problems, experts usually advice homemade remedies such as applying ice or fruits on the face. According to experts, applying a skin moisturiser, preferably a light-weight moisturiser, is a must irrespective of your skin type. Navin Taneja, capital-based dermatologist shares a few tips to protect your skin from the weather`s harshness: * Tea tree oil: Apply a mixture of tea tree oil and coconut oil. Reap in its benefits and bid adieu to rash and pimples. * Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera is a beneficial curing agent for skin diseases caused by rain. It purifies the blood and has healing and soothing properties. * Honey: Make honey a part of your beauty regime to get natural glow. Honey is seen as an ideal natural ingredient to do away with skin dryness. Women with sensitive skin can prepare a face mask made up of brown sugar, honey, olive oil and lemon juice. * Fruits: Fruits like mango and pomegranate can be useful to clear scars and marks on your face and even to nourish your skin. Watermelon is good, if you mix it with milk powder and put it on the skin. It will help to cool the skin. * Anti-fungal powder: Use an anti-fungal powder on all body folds to avoid any fungal infection. * Moisturiser: Give a thumbs up to light moisturisers, though its excessive use will work against the skin as it will just sit heavily on the face and prevent skin from breathing. * Calamine lotion: It can be used to treat anything from sunburns to itchy bug bites or rashes.