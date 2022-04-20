Seven HM militant associates arrested, grenades recovered in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested seven associates of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant associates and recovered grenades and other incriminating material in south Kashmir district of Shopian, the police said on Saturday.

The spokesperson said on a specific information, police parties conducted raids during the night and arrested seven associates of HM from Dachipora, Meemender and Vehil villages in Shopian district.

He said that two hand grenades and other ammunition were also recovered from the accused, who were identified as Samiullah Chopan, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Ramiz Ahmad Wani, Raouf Ahmad Wani, Zahid Ahmad Wani, Faizan Ahmad Khan and Shahid Ahmad Rather.

He said an FIR has been registered and further investigation taken up.

—UNI