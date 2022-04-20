Seven healthy summer foods!

ummer is the season where one needs to cut down on their diet to low calorie foods and include more vegetables and fruits, and increase intake of fluids as the rising mercury dehydrates the body. Here is the list of some of the foods one must include in their diet during summer: Watermelon Watermelon helps one stay hydrated in the summer season as it contains 92 per cent water. It also keeps your body cool and protects the skin against harmful sun rays. Cold Coffee Cold coffee is the best thing to have in the morning in this season. Drinking one glass of it daily reduces the risk of developing skin cancer, something that summer heat is known to cause. Corns Corns contains antioxidants that prevents the harmful sun rays from affecting our skin. It also lowers the risk of age-related problems. So one should include corn in their diet in this hot season. Cucumber Cucumber is fresh, crunchy and has a sweet and refreshing flavor which makes it a perfect veggie to have raw in summer. It also contains a large amount of water that keeps you hydrated while helping the body eliminates toxins. Iced Tea A glass of iced tea is refreshing in the hot day. Drinking it regularly may lower the risk of Alzheimer�s, diabetes and you can have healthy teeth, gums and stronger bones. Yoghurt Yoghurt contains minerals like potassium, calcium, protein and vitamins which is good for body. Most importantly, it contains bacteria that helps in absorbing nutrients in the intestines and stabilises the immune system. Mango Mango is an excellent source of potassium and therefore helps in controlling your heart rate and blood pressure. So one must include the fruit in the diet during summer season.