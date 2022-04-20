Seven dead as IAF chopper crashes in UP

Lucknow : An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district Friday, killing all seven people on board, police said.

The helicopter was on way from Bareilly to Allahabad. Just before the crash, the pilots reportedly contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and alerted them about a technical glitch.

But before the ATC could guide them or send help, the chopper nose-dived into an agricultural field near Palitpurwa village under the Atariya police station and caught fire.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lucknow, Navniet Sikera said all on board the helicopter perished in the crash. Quoting IAF officials, he said the chopper had seven people on board.

Since the crash site was difficult to access, the police were finding it difficult to reach the spot, an official said.

—IANS