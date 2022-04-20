Seven Day Central Air Command Summer Trekking Camp Begins Today

Nainital: A seven day Summer Trekking Camp for children between the age group of 12 to 17 years is being organised here, at Nainital, under the aegis of Air Force Wives' Welfare Association (Regional) {AFWWA(R)}, Headquarters, Central Air Command. A total of twenty girls and thirty boys would be participating in the camp.

The participants, known as campers will be assembling at Air Force Station Bareilly, tomorrow, from where they will be brought to Air Force Station Bhowali, the camp site for the campers, where they will be received by Group Captain SK Sriharsha, the Station Commander, Air Force Station Bhowali, Nainital, Mrs. Devina Sriharsha, the President, AFWWA (Local) and other personal of the Air Force Station. The same day, a short trek to Golu Dev Temple and Back shall be flagged off by Mrs. Devina Sriharsha to give the children a feel of the place. On the morning of May 22, the campers will be trekking from Pines to Snow View Covering a distance of about 10 kilometers and then down on the Ropeway to the Nainital Lake where they shall also experience the beauty of the place by going around in boats. The third day shall comprise of visits to kaichidham, the Frog Point on the River Kosiand ending with a visit to the Art Gallery, at Bhimtal.

The fourth day of the camp will include a visit to the Cold Water Fisheries, in Bhimtal, followed by 4 KM trek around Sattal. The same afternoon, the campers will be exposed to various adventure activities like Rock Climbing, Rappeling, Kayaking, River Rafting, etc. On the fifth day, the campers would be visiting a tea garden. On their return to the Air Force Station Bhowali, the group shall have a group photographs with Air Marshal SBP Sinha, Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, Air Officer Commanding - in - Chief, Central Air Command, Mrs Alpana Sinha, President AFFWA (Regional), Central Air Command and other personnel of Air Force Station Bhowali. The same evening the children will be putting up a variety entertainment cultural programme for which they would have practice after having joined the camp. The campers will also receive prizes for various events and activities at the end of the function.

The penultimate of the camp will have the campers trekking to Naina Peak terminating with a visit to the Cave Garden. A Camp fire after sunset would be the culminating event of the camp before the campers depart for Air Force Station Bareilly on May 27.

A week long trekking camp is organised annually by the AFWWA (Regional), Central Air Commmand, for children coming from various country wide Air Force Stations during their summer vacation period. The underlining idea of the camp is to give children a feel of various adventure activities, coupled with an experience of the hills during the summer months as well as to make them aware of some of the activities that hold significance in our daily lives. Above all, the camp gives the children the opportunity to mix and work with others coming from various parts of the country.