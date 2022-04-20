Seven Criminals Arrested After Encounter In UP

Lucknow: Seven notorious criminals including three wanted and carrying rewards on their heads were arrested after encounters in Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours.

Police sources said here on Friday that in Bulandshahr police intercepted two motorbike-borne criminals near Padari village late on Thursday night but criminals opened fire on police team. In retaliatory firing one criminal was injured while other managed to flee. Injured criminal was identified as Rahul and one country made pistol, cartridges and one motorbike without registration number was recovered from him. Six criminal cases including loot and gangster act were registered against him and reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest.

In Etawah, one criminal and two policemen were injured in exchange of fire during the encounter in Bakewar area.

Senior superintend of police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said that acting on tip-off police intercepted some criminals near Santoshpur village but criminals opened fire on police team in which Bakewar police station in-charge Brijendra Sharma and constable Rahul Singh were injured.

In retaliatory firing one criminal was injured who later identified as Pradeep Yadav alias Bablu. Police have arrested Pradeep and his two associates Vikas Yadav and Surendra alias Guddu while other accomplices managed to flee. Injured were shifted to the hospital.

Mr Tripathi said that illegal arms and some cartages were recovered from arrested criminals, More than 24 criminal cases were registered against Pradeep in police stations in Lucknow, he added.

Reports from Aligarh said two dreaded criminals Anil and Kapil were injured in cross firing during encounter in Shahpur Kutub area near highway. Two country made pistols, some cartages, two mobile phones and one motorbike were recovered from them. They were wanted criminals and reard of Rs 20,000 each was announced on their arrest.

In Shahjahanpur police team intercepted some suspects in car in Nigohi area but the opened fire on police team in which constable Rahul Kumar was injured. In retaliatory firing one criminal was injured and his four associates managed to escape. Injured criminal was identified as Bhola Khan, native of Pilibhit. UNI