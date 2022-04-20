Seven Cleanliness Workers Suspended For Negligence In UP

Deoria: In view of the precautions being undertaken to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, seven cleanliness workers have been suspended for negligence in this district of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the cleanliness workers were instructed by the department to clean and spray in their work spaces, but even then they did not go there. As a result, neither the area could be cleaned properly nor sprayed.

Upon receiving information, Jila Panchayat Raj Adhikari Anand Prakash has suspended the seven cleanliness workers. All the concerned workers have been attached to the Development Block ADO Panchayat Office. UNI