Seven booked for black-marketing essential goods in UP

Varanasi: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a kitchen gas cylinder agency including seven vegetable vendors for black-marketing of essential commodities in this district of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, Additional City Magistrate (IV) has lodged an FIR against seven vegetable vendors and the Hanuman gas agency after they were found black-marketing essential items in the Cantt area.

Sources said that following violation of restrictions imposed under Section 144 CrPC, a 'namkeen' shop (eatery) has also been sealed in the Khojwa area.

Most shopkeepers are strictly following social distancing and other rules, according to the directions of the government while the common people are also supporting the same.

District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma has appealed to the persons concerned to make essential items available to the people at the right price.

UNI