Seven Areas From Where COVID-19 Cases Were Found, Sealed In Uttarakhand: Police

Dehradun: After several states have sealed COVID-19 hotspots to contain the spread of coronavirus, Uttarakhand government has sealed seven areas from where positive cases were reported.

"Four areas in Dehradun, two in Haridwar and one in Nainital have been sealed in the state as COVID-19 cases were found here, said Ashok Kumar Director General of Police ( Law and Order).

Earlier, over 4000 individuals were arrested across the state for defying lockdown norms, and around 40 people were arrested for spreading fake news regarding COVID-19 in the state. "A total of 973 FIRs have been registered, 4071 people have been arrested for violating lockdown, and 44 people were arrested for spreading fake news during lockdown," Kumar told ANI. The Uttar Pradesh too had taken similar steps on Wednesday and sealed all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state, including Ghaziabad, Noida and Meerut.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total positive Coronavirus cases rose to 5,734, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,093 are active COVID-19 cases, and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case of migrated. —ANI