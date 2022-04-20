Seven Al Shabaab Fighters Killed In Somalia

Mogadishu: Somali forces on Friday killed seven Al Shabaab fighters during an operation near Wajid town that is located in southwestern region of the horn of African state. Local officials told Xinhua the military`s onslaught against Al Shabaab was carried out by an elite unit from the police and national army. "During the latest operation, our forces killed seven Al Shabaab militants and recovered lethal weapons. We also lost two soldiers during the combat," said Mohamed Isak, a local administrator. The official added that the special operation was successful, and will extend to other Al Shabaab hideouts.