Seven Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack in Kandahar

Kabul: At least seven Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack in the southern province of Kandahar, police chief Tadin Khan confirmed on Wednesday.

The clashes started in Takhta Pul district of the province on Tuesday when the Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints, kiling seven security force members, Tolo news reported.

Recently, the Taliban terrorists also attacked security forces in Arghistan and Marouf districts, where 14 Taliban were killed, according to Kandahar police.

The security forces found "Pakistani ID cards on the Taliban terrorists who were killed in Arghistan and Marouf," police added.

—IANS