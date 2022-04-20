Settlement Of Ayodhya Issue Should Be Resolved Solely By Court: Iqbal Ansari

Ayodhya: Stating his opinion in clear terms, Babri Mosque plaintiff Iqbal Ansari on Thursday said that the contention between a temple and mosque should be resolved solely through the court.

Talking to UNI here, Mr Ansari said that to maintain peace and calm in the country, this issue between two religious institutions should be resolved by the court.

Without naming anyone, he said that certain political parties were pressurising the government to formulate an ordinance or law for the construction of a temple in Ayodhya. Questioning the 'interference' by certain political parties, Mr Ansari said that the country was working on a democratic setup, adding that the people of this nation should be allowed to live peacefully.

He further said that Ayodhya is a peaceful, religious city where the unity between the majority and the minority community is much talked about.

He further added that there had been attempts by several seers and clerics to settle the contention outside the court but they were unsuccessful. He said that the minority community had always been ready to accept the court's decision.

Talking about Shiv Sena seeking blessings from seers and 'Dharma Sabha' organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Mr Ansari said that both these organisations were doing religious work of their own, adding that he was sceptical whether these activities could raise problems for the minority community of Ayodhya. He said that there was a demand posed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the state administration to levy heavy security in view of massive crowds. He said that several fairs are organised in Ayodhya but they had requested heavy security because there was a difference between fairs and the events of a particular association. He reiterated the need for the court's discretion and decision in the issue of Ayodhya. UNI