Set Up Kids' Courts: Rights Panel To Uttarakhand Govt

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UCPCR) on Tuesday asked the state government to constitute children's courts for quick disposal of cases related to offences against them, saying absence of such courts in the state was delaying justice.

In a letter to state Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, UCPCR chairman Yogendra Khanduri said Section 25 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act - 2005 provided for the constitution of children's courts to stop encroachment of their basic rights and quick disposal of cases related to offences against them.

"However, the commission has learnt that such courts have not been constituted in Uttarakhand yet, which is coming in the way of quick delivery of justice to children," Khanduri said. Quoting Section 25 of the Act, the UCPCR chairman said, "for the purpose of providing speedy trial of offences against children or of violation of child rights, the state government may, with the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the High Court, by notification, specify at least a court in the state or for each district, a court of session to be a children's court to try the said offences." The said offences include infringement or violation of their right to education, right to security, right to development and welfare as well as stopping child labour, child abuse or sexual offences against them, Khanduri said.

Citing Section 26 of the Act, the UCPCR chairman also asked the state government to specify a public prosecutor or appoint an advocate who had been practising for not less than seven years as a special prosecutor for conducting cases in such courts. He also expressed hope that the state government would act quickly in the interest of children and acquaint the commission with the steps taken. — PTI