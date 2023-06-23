    Menu
    India

    Set aside differences, if we win in Bihar we will win country: Kharge to Cong workers

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June23/ 2023

    Patna: President of the Congress Party Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday that "if we win in Bihar, we will win the country" in reference to the 2024 general election, and he asked party members to put aside their differences and work together.

    Kharge praised Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in his address to Congress party members and leaders here.

    We would never allow Bihar to abandon our principles. We know that if we can win in Bihar, we can win the country. He urged everyone to put aside their differences and work together to save the country.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Kharge Cong Bihar Country
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in