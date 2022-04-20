Set Aside 2 Hrs Every Day To Listen To People's Complaints: U'khand CS To Officials

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S S Sandhu on Thursday asked all heads of offices at the block and tehsil level to set aside two hours every day to listen to people''s complaints.In an order to all the heads of offices, he also asked them to keep themselves free from any other engagement from 10 am to 12 pm earmarked exclusively for the purpose, saying communicating with people directly and resolving their problems is central to good governance.If for some unavoidable reason they cannot be in office during the two hours earmarked for the purpose, they should put some competent official on the job as an alternative, he said.People who come to share their complaints should be treated courteously and their problems should be resolved in a time-bound manner, paying attention to the quality of work, Sandhu said.He said ''Tehsil Diwas'' should be organised on the first and third Tuesdays every month to review work carried out by officials at the tehsil-level in the presence of sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), circle officers and block development officers.All district magistrates have been asked to send a monthly report to the chief secretary detailing works taken up during the month and their outcome. —PTI