Session On Native American Literature Concludes At Shoolini Univ

Solan (The Hawk): The 20th International Conference of the Society for the Multi-Ethnic Literatures of the World (MELOW), organised by Belletristic, the Literature Society of Shoolini University, concluded here today.

Prof Brajesh Sawhney, a distinguished academician from Department of English, Kurukshetra University, delivered an illuminating talk on the literature of the first inhabitants of America. He highlighted the connection between nature and human life which comes across strongly in the stories of the Native Americans. Recounting the sad history of the indigenous people driven out of their lands and forced to enclose themselves in reservations, Prof Sawhney explained how, despite all odds, the hounded community continues to struggle even today to keep its identity and culture alive. He mentioned writers like Joy Harjo, Leslie Marmon Silko, N. Scott Momaday, Louise Erdrich and others who have contributed towards the revival and preservation of the Native American ethos through their writings.

The second session was chaired by Prof Gabriela Vargas Cetina of the Autonomous University of Yucatan, Mexico. It was well past midnight for Prof Cetina who is located on the opposite side of the globe. However, she enthusiastically participated in the discussion as she is greatly interested in the subject. Being an anthropologist, she highlighted several aspects of Native American culture that may be found in their stories.

Several scholars from across the country participated in the discussion. Arushi Sharma from Jammu University, Nandini Nag from Delhi University, and Parul from Kurukshetra made short presentations. Some senior academicians also joined in: Prof Sachidananda Mohanty, former VC of Central University of Odisha, and Prof Sushila Singh of BHU, Varanasi, expressed their appreciation of the efforts made by the Dept of English at Shoolini to bring people together with the help of literature.

Prof Manju Jaidka, Head, School of English, Shoolini University announced that Belletristic would meet again next Friday, to launch a book that has been compiled by some of the faculty members. It is a collection of stories by young adults.