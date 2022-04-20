Session On Himachal Folk Literature Organised

Solan (The Hawk): Belletristic- Shoolini Loves Literature Society hosted by the Department of English, Shoolini University organised a session on Himachal Folk Literature titled, 'Bridges Across Time - Folk Imagination of Himachal.' The speakers of the event were Prof Meenakshi F Paul, Principal and Professor of English Department of Evening Studies, Himachal Pradesh University and Dr. Siddharth Pandey, writer, photographer and curator from Shimla.

Prof Meenakshi Paul started her talk by sharing some of her childhood memories and how Himachali folk literature is different than and similar to folk literature elsewhere. She discussed the importance of these folk tales and how religious and secular folk literature intermingles with each other. She also narrated some of the stories belonging to Himachali Folk Literature.

Dr. Siddharth shared his insights about Himachali Folk Literature and how these tales offer us a mirror into our own selves. He spoke about the importance of nature and landscape to folk literature. He also shared some stories out of his favourite books.

This was followed by a very informative discussion wherein Prof Manju Jaidka, Dr Purnima, Neeraj Pizar and Sakshi Sundaram participated. An important event lined up ahead for Belletristic which is an International Conference was announced by the Head of the Department, Prof Manju Jaidka. She further informed that 2ndOctober will be a holiday so we all will meet up again on 9th October.