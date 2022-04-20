Session On Development Of e-Health Services In Remote And Rural India At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Vaibhav Summit is organised for creating mechanisms for collaboration and cooperation of Indian diaspora in academic and research institute. VAIBHAV Summit 2020 is inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 2nd October 2020. The session on e-Health as a part of summit was conducted by AIIMS Rishikesh on 20th October 2020. The theme of the session was based on development of e-Health services in remote and rural India as part of Digital Health Mission.

AIIMS Rishikesh has done extensive work in the field of telemedicine which has reached to various parts of Uttarakhand. During COVID-19 pandemic, AIIMS Rishikesh has initiated virtual OPDs for patients. In view of this, AIIMS Rishikesh acted as champion institute on the theme. The virtual webinar is attended by scientists from United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

The session was chaired by Padmashree Prof. Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh who delivered the keynote address. Professor Ravi Kant has praised the Telemedicine department of AIIMS Rishikesh and advised all panelists to suggest cost-effective and feasible solutions for the provision of essential and basic health services to inaccessible and rural areas of Uttarakhand. On this occasion, Prof. Ravi Kant said discussion from this webinar will prove to be a boon not only for people living in Uttarakhand but also in other inaccessible and mountainous regions of the country.

Dr. Vartika Saxena, Head of the Telemedicine Department mentioned that the active participation of the Indian diaspora who shared their experiences in other parts of the world will enrich the program managers in India. During the COVID-19 pandemic Telemedicine services of AIIMS Rishikesh not only catered to patients from Uttarakhand but also adjoining states. This initiative of AIIMS Rishikesh has been appreciated by experts and scientists. All the recommendations by experts after the brainstorming session will be prepared as a blueprint for submission to the Government of India.

Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi who moderated the session said that the final blueprint document will be implemented in Uttarakhand to improve the quality of services provided through Telemedicine.

In this summit from AIIMS Rishikesh Prof. Vartika Saxena, Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr. Ravi Gupta, Dr. Rajkumar K S, and Dr. Ajeet Bhadoria, from England Dr. Toral Gathani. Oxford University, from Australia Dr. Basant Pawar, Dr. Sabu Thomas, Dr. Harish Iswariah, from SGPGI Lucknow Prof. S K Mishra, From C-DAC Mohali Dr. S P Sood, From CMC Ludhiana Dr. Dhruv Ghosh, from Manali Dr. Philip Alexander has attended the webinar and expressed their willingness for development of eHealth Services.