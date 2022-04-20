Session On Creative Writing By Belletristic Literature Society

Solan (The Hawk): Belletristic Shoolini Loves Literature Society, Department of English, Shoolini University, organised its 25th literary session in a short span of less than seven months. This was a 'Conversation on Creative Writing' in which the speakers for the session were academicians-cum-writers, Ashoo Khosla, Suneeta Patnayak, and Manju Jaidka.

Dr. Ashoo Khosla, Faculty of MBA, discussed the basics of creative writing and its difference from other forms of writing. She also spoke about taking baby steps and targeting the audience.

Dr. Suneeta Patnayak Associate Prof. DAV College Chandigarh discussed the requisites for creative writing- language and vocabulary, writing fiction and avoiding trying to impress.

Prof Manju Jaidka, Shoolini University, focused on the need for time and space for creative writing, handling feedback criticism and the need for attending literary festivals.

The speakers also discussed their personal experiences of creative writing, giving the audience tips that could be followed easily. This was followed by an open discussion between faculty members, students and audience.

Now Belletristic will continue its sessions in January 2021, after a brief winter break.