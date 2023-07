New Delhi: Servotech Power Systems' consolidated net profit for the quarter ending in June increased dramatically to Rs 4.10 crore, the company announced on Friday.

According to a BSE filing, the company made Rs 35 lakh in net profit during the same period previous year.

Total sales for the company increased from Rs 32.06 crore in the prior-year quarter to Rs 79.81 crore in the most recent quarter.—Inputs from Agencies