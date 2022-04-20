Serving Jaggery At Official Meetings In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: The District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar Ajay Shankar Pandey has hit upon a new idea to popularise his district's under the 'One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Pandey has decided to serve jaggery at all government meetings instead of the customary tea, sandwiches and biscuits. A beginning in this direction was recently made at a meeting of 'Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan'.

"We have decided to popularise jaggery which is also good for health. This will promote the product under the ODOP scheme," Pandey said.

Muzaffarnagar is said to be the biggest production centre for jaggery or 'gur' in Asia.

Under the 'ODOP' scheme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making an effort to revive products that are peculiar to one district and encourage the manufacturers of the product.

A three day 'Gur' festival was organised in Muzaffarnagar a few months ago. --IANS