Services Of Four Teachers Terminated In UP

Kushinagar: Services of four teachers, who got jobs through fake certificates in Basic Shiksha Parishad schools, were terminated in this Uttar Pradesh district, official sources said on Friday.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Vimlesh Kumar here said Chandrabhushan Tripathi, posted at Primary School Sonbarsa in the Motichak block area, Poonam Pandey, posted at the Primary School situated in Lakhima, Virendra Kumar, posted at a secondary school in Vishunpur Vijaypur of the Nebua Naurangiya block area and Sanjay Kumar, posted at the Primary School situated in Madhwaliya in the Kaptanganj block area were absent since a long time. He said the certificates of all four were fake. Upon getting this information, all four teachers were suspended and an answer was sought by issuing a notice through the department several times. Even after the scheduled time passed by, the suspended teachers did not reply to any of the letters of the department. Following this, a direction has been given to terminate the services of all four teachers and register an FIR against them. Mr Kumar said the salaries and arrears, which were given to these teachers, will also be recovered. UNI