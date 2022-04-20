Serverless Amazon Timestream Database Now Generally Available

San Francisco: Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, has made its new serverless database Timestream available for Internet of Things (IoT) and operational applications that can scale to process trillions of time series events per day up to 1,000 times faster and at as low as one-tenth the cost of a relational database. Amazon Timestream is available in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), and European Union (Ireland), with availability in additional regions in the coming months, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"What we hear from customers is that they have a lot of insightful data buried in their industrial equipment, website clickstream logs, data center infrastructure, and many other places, but managing time series data at scale is too complex, expensive, and slow," said Shawn Bice, VP, Databases, AWS.

Amazon Timestream provides a serverless database service that is purpose-built to manage the scale and complexity of time series data in the cloud. "Customers can store more data more easily and cost effectively, giving them the ability to derive additional insights and drive better business decisions from their IoT and operational monitoring applications," Bice added.

Amazon Timestream's analytics features provide time series-specific functionality to help customers identify trends and patterns in data in near real time.

Because Amazon Timestream is serverless, it automatically scales up or down to adjust capacity based on load, without customers needing to manage the underlying infrastructure.

"There are no upfront costs or commitments required to use Amazon Timestream, and customers pay only for the data they write, store, or query," AWS said. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services from 77 Availability Zones within 24 geographic regions, with plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Guardian Life, Autodesk and PubNub are among the customers and partners that are already using Amazon Timestream. "We see that Amazon Timestream has the potential to help deliver new workflows by providing a cloud-hosted, scalable time series database. We anticipate that this will improve product performance and reduce waste in manufacturing," said Scott Reese, SVP of Manufacturing, Cloud, and Production Products, Autodesk. —IANS