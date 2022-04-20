Sero-survey postponed indefinitely in Agra

Agra: The week-long Sero-Survey in Agra, which was to begin from August 26, has now been postponed indefinitely.

This decision was taken on Thursday at a high level meeting in Lucknow.

No official explanation has been given, but reliable sources said the priority right now was to contain the infection spread, as there had been a surge in numbers of Covid-19 patients.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) secretary of the Agra branch Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi said, "We do not know the actual reasons, but probably there is pressure on trained manpower and doctors who need to attend to patients."

The Sero-Surveys were to be conducted in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh to gauge the extent of the spread and the community immunity against Covid-19. Lucknow's King George Medical University was assigned the responsibility to moderate the surveys.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Agra was 2,673, including 107 deaths. Out of this 2,242 have recovered.

—IANS