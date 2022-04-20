Serie A: Inter Milan up to second after win over Torino

Rome: Inter Milan moved to the second place in Serie A after completing a strong comeback win to defeat Torino 3-1 at home.

On Monday, Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic''s howler allowed Andrea Belotti to score the opener, but the Nerazzurri fought back to end a two-game winless run, reports Xinhua news agency.

With hitman Romelu Lukaku injured, Alexis Sanchez started up front alongside Lautaro Martinez, while coach Antonio Conte surprisingly dropped Milan Skriniar and opted for Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni to form the defense.

The away side broke the deadlock in the 17th minute in dramatic fashion, as Handanovic accidentally let the ball slip out of his hands after a corner, and Belotti was alert to poke home from point blank range.

However, the Beneamata turned the game around in the space of just three minutes.

Ashley Young''s volley in the 48th minute gave Inter the equaliser, three minutes before Godin headed home on Sanchez''s assist.

The home side sealed the match on the hour mark with a stroke of luck as Martinez had an attempt from the edge of the box, and the ball took a deflection off a defender to loop over helpless Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The win, coupled with Lazio''s defeat and Atalanta''s draw, sent Inter to second place with 68 points, while Torino are just five points above the relegation zone.

