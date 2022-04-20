Serena wins 6th Wimbledon, 21st Major

Wimbledon: American tennis great Serena Williams won her sixth Wimbledon title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Spain's Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final here, a victory that makes her the defending champion at all four Grand Slam events for the second time in her career. The 33-year-old started slowly and had her serve broken in the first game of the match, but after falling behind 0-2, she quickly turned the match around to win 11 of the next 14 games to grab a 6-4, 5-1 lead, reports Efe. The World No.1 seemed affected by nerves in trying to close out the match, dropping her serve twice as Muguruza got the second set back on serve. But the contest then ended in an anti-climactic fashion when the 21-year-old first-time finalist lost her serve at love in the final game. "Don't be sad. You'll be holding this trophy very, very soon," Williams said in consoling her vanquished opponent just after the one-hour, 22-minute match. The 20th-seeded Muguruza, whose ranking will climb into the top-10 for the first time after her maiden appearance in a Grand Slam final, was overcome by emotion in her on-court interview. "I enjoyed a lot. I cannot talk," the Venezuelan-born Spanish player told the crowd before crediting Williams for showing once again why she is the world's best. With her latest triumph, the American completed the so-called 'Serena Slam' for the second time in her career (she previously pulled off that achievement in 2002-2003), meaning she currently is the title-holder at all four Grand Slam tournaments -- the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Serena also is now three-fourths of the way to a calendar-year Grand Slam, needing to win the US Open later this summer to accomplish that feat. Germany's Steffi Graf is the last player - man or woman - to win all of tennis' biggest events in the same calendar year, having secured the so-called Golden Slam (including winning the singles gold at the Seoul Olympics) in 1988. American Maureen Connolly (1953) and Australian Margaret Court (1970) also won all four Grand Slam events in the same calendar year. Williams now has 21 Grand Slam singles titles, one short of Graf's Open Era record and three shy of Court's all-time mark. IANS