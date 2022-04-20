Serena Williams withdraws from Swedish Open with elbow injury

New Delhi: Reigning Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Swedish Open an elbow injury on Thursday, after her first round victory over Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure. The Bastad clay court tournament was the 21-time Grand Slam winner's first tournament after she won her sixth Wimbledon title five days back. She was set to play Czech Klara Koukalova in the second round, whom she has defeated on four previous occasions. Having already established as one of the greatest ever tennis players, Serena is bidding to become the second player in Open Era, after Steffi Graf, to win complete the Grand Slam by winning all four majors in a calendar year. By winning the 2015 Wimbledon title, she has already achieved a second Serena Slam - holding all four Majors simultaneously. Despite the elbow concern, the 33-year-old American will start as the favourite to win the 2015 US Open which starts in the last week of August.