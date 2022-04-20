Serena Williams to play Safarova in French Open final

Paris: US tennis player Serena Williams, the world number one, defeated the Swiss Timea Bacsinszky 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals of the French Open in a match that lasted for one hour and 54 minutes. Williams took another step towards her 20th Grand Slam title, what would be her third in Paris after winning Roland Garros in 2002 and 2013, Efe news agency reported. Despite feeling a little under the weather, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams overcame some flu symptoms and came back to win the final two sets and the match. Williams will play the French Open final against the Czech Lucie Safarova, who defeated Serbia's Ana Ivanovic 7-5, 7-5 in one hour and 52 minutes. IANS/EFE