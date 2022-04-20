Septuagenarian Woman Raped In Kanpur, One Held

Kanpur: A 72 year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth in an inebriated state, leading to her death here, police sources said on Friday.

Police said that Amar (22), resident of Malin basti near Juhi depot situated in Kidwai Nagar allegedly raped the victim who lived in his neighbourhood.

The victim died due to excessive bleeding.

The accused has been arrested by the police.

Sources said that the victim used to live with her family with one of the family member working in a government department.

The victim was sleeping in a room on the back side of the house.

When a family member went to serve tea to her grandmother on Friday morning, the room was closed from inside. The door was later broken and the accused was found lying in an inebriated state, while the old woman started bleeding profusely after being lifted by the family.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state where the doctors declared her brought dead. Police said that rape was confirmed in the postmortem report. Superintendent of Police (South) Raveena Tyagi said that the accused Amar often used to engage in petty disputes in his society after getting drunk. UNI