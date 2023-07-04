Separate meetings by NCP factions on July 5 may throw light on number of MLAs supporting them

Mumbai: A clear picture may emerge on the precise number of MLAs backing each group despite the conflicting claims at separate meetings organised by the NCP led by Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar camp in Mumbai on Wednesday.

On Sunday, after taking his oath as deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena–BJP cabinet, Ajit Pawar said that his appointment was the result of a unanimous decision by the NCP and that he has the backing of all 53 of the party's MLAs.

The Sharad Pawar faction responded by asserting Ajit Pawar had the backing of only 13 members of the state legislature.

Meeting of MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers called by Sharad Pawar for 1 PM at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

The Ajit Pawar faction will get together in the Bandra area on the premises of the Mumbai Education Trust (MET) at 11 a.m.

NCP has 53 legislators representing it in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly.

In order to avoid the consequences of the anti-defection statute, Ajit Pawar will need the cooperation of at least 36 members of the Legislative Assembly.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar's team said 36 legislators had signed on to their support letter. The BJP, a coalition partner in the current administration, estimates that more than 40 MPs are on Ajit Pawar's side.

The Sharad Pawar camp has asserted that all MLAs are loyal to the senior Pawar save for the nine who have joined the cabinet.

Supposedly on Ajit Pawar's side, MLAs Saroj Ahire, Prajakt Tanpure, and Sunil Bhusara met with Sharad Pawar and promised their support instead.

NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto said earlier that day that only 13 MLAs back Ajit Pawar.

"All MLAs are with us and you will know tomorrow," Jayant Patil, president of the NCP in Maharashtra, told reporters.

Patil stated that all taluka presidents, working committee members, party workers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs have been notified of the meeting and are expected to attend.

A disqualification petition has been filed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP against Ajit Pawar and the other eight MLAs who have taken the oath of office as ministers. To counter Ajit Pawar's nomination of Jitendra Awhad as the Opposition Leader, Ajit Pawar's supporters have called for Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad's disqualification.

Ajit Pawar has made a claim on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its poll symbol, the clock, and earlier today it was reported that Sharad Pawar was seeking legal advice on how to handle the problem in his party.—Inputs from Agencies