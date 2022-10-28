Separate attacks on two police officers occurred in Lucknow

Lucknow (The Hawk): In Lucknow, the capital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, two police officers were assaulted.

On Wednesday, a group of men attacked a subinspector who was on patrol in a village at Banthra. In this case, two people, one of whom was a minor, were detained.

The second incident occurred in Para, and involved guys on bikes attacking a head constable.

Senior police officials saw the viral footage and opened an investigation to find and apprehend the perpetrators of the assault on the officer.

Banthra's first incident report details a group of males gambling and arguing violently in Hindu Khera, according to sub-inspector Gaurav Bajpai.

Bajpai paused to question them in that spot. "In the midst of my interrogation, a young man and his men approached me. I later learned that he was Ashish Maurya. They got into an argument, and then they attacked me "His words.

Aparna Rajat Kaushik, the DCP for the central district, confirmed that a complaint had been filed and that Ashish Maurya and a kid had been taken into custody. She then declared, "We have initiated a manhunt to apprehend the others."

At the Para incident, a police head constable named Srikant was attacked while on a checking drive near Bishop Hospital in the Mohan Road outpost of the Para police station.

Upon being stopped, Srikant claims four males on motorcycles assaulted him, according to the FIR he filed.

He added, "They verbally harassed me and then thrashed me before making a hasty getaway."

An FIR has been filed, and attempts are on to apprehend the suspects, according to ADCP Manisha Singh of the South Zone.

