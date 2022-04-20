Seoul urges North Korea to embrace reform, dialogue

Seoul: South Korean President Park Geun-hye Monday urged North Korea to adopt reform and dialogue for further development and growth. Park chaired this year`s first meeting of the preparatory committee for reunification, and said North Korea has not responded to Seoul`s repeated dialogue offers citing various preconditions, Xinhua reported. South Korea offered to hold high-level talks with North Korea in Jan to discuss all issues of mutual concern, but Pyongyang has not yet responded. North Korea has demanded lifting of sanctions imposed by South Korea. IANS