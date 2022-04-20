Sensex zooms by 929.83 during the week

Mumbai:The BSE Sensex zoomed by 929.83 points or 2.11 pc to settle at 45,079.55 in week under review on positive global cues and on optimism over progress in COVID-19 vaccine development.

Sustained foreign fund inflows and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also supported the domestic shares

Sentiment boosted as India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter.

The Nifty 50 index rallied 289.60 points or 2.23 pc to settle at 13,258.55. Both the indices hit record high levels.

The BSE Mid-Cap gained 474.37 or 2.80 pc to settle at 17,389.02. The BSE Small-Cap rose 442.14 points or 2.62 pc to settle at 17,317.29.

Markets were closed on Monday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

On Tuesday, the Sensex soared 505.72 points to settle at 44,655.44. The Nifty added 140.10 points to settle at 13,109.05.

On Wednesday, the Sensex lost 37.40 points to settle at 44,618.04 while Nifty rose 4.70 points to settle at 13,113.75.

On Thursday, the Sensex gained 14.61 points to settle at 44,632.65 while Nifty rose 20.15 points to settle at 13,133.90, its record closing high.

On Friday, the Sensex jumped 446.90 points to settle at 45,079.55 while Nifty gained 124.65 points to settle at 13,258.55.

—UNI