Sensex up over 300 pts

Mumbai: The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday rallied by 378 pts at 39,845.33 in opening trade on the strength of Bankex, Finance, Energy and Oil and Gas

stocks ahead of the release of Q1 GDP data later in the day.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too rose by 107 pts to 11,755.30.

The Sensex registered intraday high and low at 40,010.17 39 and 39790.08 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intraday high and low at 11,794.25 and 11,734.95 respectively.

The Mid Cap moved up by 0.34 pc while Small Cap fell by 0.16 pc.

In 30 scrips, 27 advanced while 3 declined.

The gainers were ONGC by 2.18 pc to Rs 82.05, HDFC Bank by 2.09 pc to Rs 1138.35, Indusind Bank by 2.07 pc to Rs 670.20, Tech Mahindra by 1.94 pc to Rs 766.85 and HCL Technologies by 1.61 pc to Rs 717.15.

The losers were Bharti Airtel by 1.21 pc to Rs 517.20, Sun Pharma by 0.37 pc to Rs 553.75, Bajaj Auto by 0.30 pc to Rs 3004.20 and Kotak Bank by 0.03 pc to Rs 1467.25.—UNI