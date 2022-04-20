Sensex up more than 125 points

Mumbai: A benchmark index of the Indian equities markets, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), gained more than 125 points during the post-noon trade session on Friday. The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also made gains during the post-noon session. It was trading 24.85 points or 0.30 percent up at 8,249.05 points. The Sensex of the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which opened at 27,233.90 points, was trading at 27,332.97 points (at 12.50 p.m.), up 126.91 points or 0.47 percent from the previous day's close at 27,206.06 points. The Sensex touched a high of 27,379.57 points and a low of 27,159.76 points in the intra-day trade so far. During the day's trade so far, healthy buying was observed in capital goods, consumer durables, automobile, banks and healthcare stocks. However, metal and oil and gas sectors came under heavy selling pressure. The S&P BSE capital goods index was higher by 148.22 points, followed by consumer durables index which gained 140,93 points, automobile index rose 134.68 points, banking index increased by 134.09 points and healthcare index was up by 130.31 points. However, metal index was lower by 105.27 points and oil and gas index was down 5.27 points. IANS