Sensex Up By 78 Pts

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday advanced by 78 points to open at 40,653.17 on renewed buying in Materials, Energy, FMCG, Auto and Health Care.

While, the Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened negative at 11,967.30, easing by 1 point.

The Sensex registered intra-day high and low at 40,653.17 and 40,405.94 points respectively.

The Nifty recorded day intra day high and low at 11,968.10 and 11,916.30 points respectively.

The sectoral indices like Materials, Energy, FMCG, Auto and Health Care kept the market firm in opening trade.

The gainers were, ITC by 2.60 pc to Rs 252.10, Yes Bank by 2.45 pc to Rs 65.80, NTPC by 2.20 pc to Rs 117.65 and Powergrid by 2.22 pc to rs 199.90.

The losers were Infosy by 3.12 pc to Rs 691.50, Tech Mahindra by 2.30 pc to Rs 747.10, HCL Tech by 2.05 pc to Rs 1113.10 and TCS by 1.71 pc to Rs 2080.75.

