Sensex up by 468 pts

Mumbai: The benchmark index of Bombay stock exchange on Monday rallied by 468 pts to 32,056.19 in opening session as buying was seen in IT, Capital goods, realty and technology stocks despite weak Asian Market.

The nifty of national stock exchange too gained by 124 pts to 9,390.20.

The nifty registered intra days high and low at 9390.85 and 9242.75 respectively.

The sectoral indices like IT, capital Goods, realty and technology stocks kept the rally intact for the third straight session today.

The sensex registered intra day high and low at 32,056.47 and 31,540.06 respectively.

The gainers were HDFC Bank by 3.72 pc to Rs 944.25, Infosys by 3.40 pc to Rs 650.70, tech Mahindra by 1.84 pc to Rs 519, HCL technologies by 1.70 pc to Rs 463.10 and Kotak Bank by ,0.71 pc to Rs 1194.85.

The losers were Axis Bank by 2.42 pc to Rs 468.45, ONGC by 1.45 pc to Rs 74.85, Powergrid by 3 pc to Rs 164.700 and IndusInd bank by ,7 pc to Rs 467.60.

Asian markets were seen weak today. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent and South Korea 0.1 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.7 per cent.

UNI