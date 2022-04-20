Sensex up by 195 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday edged up by 195 points to open at 38,176.86 on buying in Materials, Energy, Health Care and IT stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange(NSE) too rose by 17.20 points to 11,244.75.

The Sensex registered the intra days high and low at 38,235.94 and 37,999.99 points respectively.

The Nifty registered the intra days high and low at 11,305.40 and 11,235.90 points respectively.

The Mid Cap moved up by 0.18 per cent and Small Cap by 0.23 per cent.

In 30 scrips, 14 advanced while 16 declined.

The gainers were TCS by 3.16 per cent to Rs 2502.10, Infosys by 1.74 per cent to Rs 1027.10, Asian Paints by 1.48 per cent to Rs 1974.90, Titan by 1.24 per cent to Rs 1153.35 and Tech Mahindra by 1.17 per cent to Rs 788.50.

The losers were Indusind Bank by 3.23 per cent to Rs 537, ONGC by 2.50 per cent to Rs 70.10, Bharti Airtel by 1.64 per cent to Rs 436.15 and ICICI Bank by 1.41 per cent to Rs 357.80.

