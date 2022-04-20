Sensex up by 149 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday advanced by 149 points at 41,490.02 in the opening session on the strength of Power, Realty, Energy and Oil and Gas stocks.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange(NSE) too rose by 31.95 points to 12,152.25.

The Sensex registered the intra days high and low at 41,666.92 and 41,383.29 points respectively.

The Nifty registered the intra days high and low at 12,208.95 and 12,131.85 points respectively.

The Mid Cap and Small Cup was up by 0.07 and 0.69 per cent respectively.

In 30 Scrips, 12 advanced while 18 declined.

The gainers were Reliance Industries by 2.14 per cent to Rs 1996.90, M& M by 1.46 per cent to Rs 611.30, HDFC Bank by 1.09 per cent to Rs 1283.35, NTPC by 0.98 per cent to Rs 87.65 and HDFC by 0.85 per cent to Rs 2116.70.

The losers were M& M by 2.06 per cent to Rs 6948, Nestle India by 1.71 per cent to Rs 16,924.70, Axis Bank by 1.26 per cent to Rs 532.65 and Asian Paints by 1.14 per cent to Rs 2212.85.

