Sensex up 504.51 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Wednesday advanced further by 504.51 points to 30,571.72 in early trade on brisk buying in heat care, FMCG, oil and gas and auto stocks, despite mixed trend in global peers.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too rose by 144 points to 8936.25.

The sectoral indices that extended the gains were health care, FMCG, oil and gas, auto and utilities.

The Sensex registered intra day's high and low at 30,643.96 and 29,602.84 points, respectively.

The nifty recorded intra day's high and low at 8953 and 8653 points, respectively.

The gainers were Hind Unilever by 5.52 per cent to Rs 2579.50, Sun Pharma by 5.49 per cent to Rs 440, M and M by 4.57 per cent to Rs 336.15, HDFC by 3.84 per cent to Rs 1614.85 and Hero Motocorp by 3.51 per cent to Rs 1833.25.

The losers were Axis Bank by 1.97 per cent to Rs 381.15 TCS by 2.20 per cent to Rs 1736 and Reliance industries by 1.86 per cent to Rs 1183.95.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday. While Hong Kong slipped by 0.8 per cent and Australia was down by half a per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.5 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices also gave up early gains to fall sharply as weekly data showed a crude glut grow more than expected. Brent crude was trading at 32.83 dollars a barrel.

UNI