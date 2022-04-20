Sensex up 500 points, Nifty reclaims 15,000

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday with the BSE Sensex rising over 500 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also rose above the 15,000 mark.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in metal, IT, banking and finance stocks.

Around 9.45 a.m., Sensex was at 51,323.82, higher by 542.13 points or 1.07 per cent from its previous close of 50,781.69.

It opened at 51,207.61 and has so far touched an intraday high of 51,386.12 and a low of 51,057.74 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,149.65, higher by 167.65 points or 1.12 per cent from its previous close.

