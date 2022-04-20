Sensex Up 157 Pts

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday moved up 157.69 points 39,209.75 as brisk buying was witnessed in Materials, Energy, Finance, Telecom and Bankex stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too went up by 45.05 points to 11,631.40.

The Sensex registered intra-day high and low at 39,261.20 and 38,963.60 points respectively.

The Nifty recorded day intra-day high and low at 11,645.90 and 11,553.15 points respectively.

The sectoral indices like Materials, Energy, Finance, Telecom and Bankex stocks kept the market firm

in opening trade.

The gainers were Yes Bank by 7.38 pc to Rs 50.90, Reliance Industries by 1.79 pc to Rs 1421.10, L T by 1.70 pc to Rs 1448.40 and VEDL by 1.52 pc to Rs 150.40.

The losers were M & M by 1.22 pc to Rs 585.20, IndusInd Bank by 1.15 pc to Rs 1324.40, Tata Motors DVR by 1.05 pc to Rs 61.30 and Bharti Airtel by 1.04 pc to Rs 381.75.